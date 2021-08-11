Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

This beautiful photos of the setting August sun taken last week captures the breathtaking natural beauty of the Tug Valley area. The image was taken from the top of a ridge high atop the city of Williamson looking down on the old Mingo County Airport facility. The ridge provides a bird’s-eye view that allows one to see the rolling ridges of surrounding mountains for miles and miles.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

Recommended for you