Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council unanimously voted Thursday to allow the city’s legal council to look into and clarify lingering questions about the Williamson Parks and Recreation board.

In a move to mitigate the flared tempers seen at the previous council meeting in relation to the topic, Mayor Charlie Hatfield made the motion to have Attorney Nathan Brown look at matters that need clarification — including terms of members of the parks board and financial responsibility for the entity.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings