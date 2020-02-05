CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host these events:
- Feb. 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pineville City Hall, 296 Appalachian Highway, Pineville.
- Feb. 6: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Sterling Drive Inn, 788 Stewart St., Welch.
- Feb. 12: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Scam Presentation, PRIDE Community Services, 699 Stratton St., Logan.
- Feb. 18: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Scam Presentation, East Williamson Baptist Church, 414 Peter St., Williamson.
- Feb. 25: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Hamlin-Lincoln County Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin.
- Feb. 26: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Princeton City Hall, 800 Bee St., Princeton.
- Feb. 27: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Logan Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St., Logan.
- Feb. 28: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, 73 East 3rd Ave., Williamson.
“Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure,” Morrisey said.
The events are open to the public, and reservations are not required.
For more information, call 304-993-9106.