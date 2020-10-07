CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host these events:
- Oct. 5: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Main St., Pineville
- Oct. 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man
- Oct. 13: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — M&R Restaurant, 7520 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- Oct. 14: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
- Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Boone County Library, 375 Main St., Madison
- Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to noon — Kermit Town Hall, Main Street and U.S. 52, Kermit
- Oct. 21: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chamber of the Two Virginias, 1522 North Walker St., Princeton
- Oct. 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — The Hot Cup Coffee Shop, 201 Stratton St., Logan
- Oct. 30: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Mingo County Courthouse, 75 E. 2nd Ave., Williamson
For information on additional requirements, call 304-993-9106.