CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host these events:
- Sept. 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Starter’s Restaurant, 116 E. Second Ave., Williamson
- Sept. 21: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Larry Joe Harless Recreational Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert
- Sept. 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
- Sept. 29: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center outdoor pavilion, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
For more information, call Lovern at 304-993-9106.