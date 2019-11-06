CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events:
- Nov. 6: 1-3 p.m. – Mingo County Courthouse, 75 E. Second Ave. #136, Williamson
- Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville
- Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to noon – Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required. For more information, call 304-993-9106.