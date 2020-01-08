CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:
Jan. 14: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Wyoming County Council on Aging, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens.
Jan. 15: 10 a.m. to noon — Harless Center, 202 Harless Drive, Gilbert.
Jan. 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville.
Jan. 23: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Logan Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St., Logan.
Jan. 30: 10 a.m. to noon — Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, 73 East Second Ave., Williamson.
The events are open to the public, and reservations are not required.
For more information, call 304-993-9106.