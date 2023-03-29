WILLIAMSON — The West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made his way to Williamson for a community discussion on March 24.
The event provided community members a chance to discuss issues about what work his office is prioritizing.
The Mingo County Court House hosted Morrisey for a table discussion with the community as about 30 people attended.
Morrisey in his opening said, “I always like to share the work the office is doing and why it’s very relevant here in Mingo (county)”
Morrisey began with a three-topic agenda.
First, he provided a syllabus, or short version, of what the his office does for the citizens of the state of West Virginia. Morrisey explained, in his summary that the office is charged with, “defending state laws and serving as the legal counsel for all the state agencies.”
Second, Morrisey explained that his office is focusing on a lawsuit where the A.G.’s office joined other applicants in a case he described as, “The unconstitutional federal overreach on the integrity of women’s sports.”
The actual court case challenges equal protection under the constitution and “Title 9” of United State Code over the constitutionality of a transgender athlete participating in sports (if born biologically male, now identifying as female elects to participate in female sports).
A 12-year-old transgender student athlete sued the State of West Virginia over House Bill 3293. The “Save Women’s Sport Act” prevented the transgender student from participating in female sports where an immediate decision was requested declaring HB 3293 unconstitutional.
The student is/was a middle school student in West Virginia and participated as a cross-country athlete and cheerleader.
The Northern District Federal Court of West Virginia for the United States of America, sided with the attorney general’s position in that, HB 3293 passed constitutional scrutiny –denying the requested injunction.
The decision was appealed to the Circuit Court of Appeals where they disagreed and reversed the initial position, reinstating the injunction.
Morrisey explained that his office is seeking final review by the Supreme Court of the United States in his hope that the Circuit Court of Appeals is overturned and the State of West Virginia is again permitted to ban transgender athletes from participating in female athletics sanctioned by the state.
The other major topic from the attorney general was opioid settlement litigation.
“I’ve probably spent hours every day fighting this drug menace. It’s terrible it’s claimed so many lives in West Virginia,” he said.
He further claimed that West Virginia held the number one per-capita settlement in the nation. He explained to the attendees that West Virginia rejected the national settlement suit and “went its own way” where he explained that he felt the decision was the correct one.
Morrisey said, “Let me walk you through what happened in the settlement money that came in there is going to be over a billion dollars in gross, it’s a lot of resources it just has to be spent the right way.”
Morrisey’s breakdown of settlement funds received by the State of West Virginia are:
- 3% to litigation cost
- 24.5 % to counties and cities
- 72.5% to a private foundation to manage the funding
This past week, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 674, recognizing the West Virginia First Foundation. The West Virginia First Foundation is newly created 501(c)(3) with its primary purpose to distribute any litigation funds the State of West Virginia receives through judgments.
Various other topics were discussed by Morrisey and he concluded his three-topic agenda with what he described his favorite among them all — suing the United States of America.
His roughly thirty minute discussion concluded with a hand-full of attendees asking questions across the topic spectrum from abortion, corruption in law-enforcement, fentanyl problems and transgender legislation.