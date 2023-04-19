Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

ASW Wrestling Coming to Williamson
 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation is bringing live pro wrestling in the form of All-Star-Wrestling to the Williamson Field House on May 6.

Included will be wrestlers like Matt Hardy and Eddie Edwards. Hardy said that this event will be a “Hardy Party.”

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

