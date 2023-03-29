Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Coal support followed by flood preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice announced a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Thursday in response to National Weather Service predictions of possible flooding, a day after signing bills into law to support the coal industry driving carbon emissions fueling flood-worsening climate change in the deluge-prone state.

 Governor’s administration update briefing screenshot

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday vowed to reject “environmental whatever” that he contended could shut down coal-fired power plants in West Virginia at a coal industry-backed bill-signing ceremony.

The next day, Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, citing National Weather Service predictions of heavy precipitation and possible flooding — a threat to which the state is especially prone that will only worsen as climate change deepens.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

