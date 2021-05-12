EAST WILLIAMSON — Fire officials say that arson is suspected in a residential fire in East Williamson on May 4.
The home, located at 809 4th Ave., was unoccupied and has no active utility services.
The call came in at 9:30 p.m., according to Williamson Fire Department Chief Joey Carey.
“We found a lot of heavy fire and smoke in the finished attic on the third floor with a lot of clothing and household items completely engulfed,” he said. “We made an interior attack and got a pretty quick knockdown on it. We were there about two hours.”
Firefighters were aided by a fire hydrant located adjacent to the home in the street, according to Carey.
“We noticed the back door was open, and we have contacted the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, and they are in town today investigating, and we suspect arson. There are no utilities, and it is unoccupied,” he said.
He mentioned the possibility of squatters inhabiting the structure. “The neighbors stated that there has been a lot of traffic in and out of there, so we are thinking that is what has happened.”
The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department responded as automatic aid with the Williamson Police Department managing traffic at the scene. No injuries were reported by the Williamson Fire Department.