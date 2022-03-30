MATEWAN — A man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to a theft that took place in December 2021, according to a criminal complaint and information from the Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The warrant for Calvin James Bowens, 33 of Matewan, was issued Jan. 25 and signed off by Magistrate David Justice. Bowens’ arrest came nearly two months later after the West Virginia State Police Communications Center received an anonymous tip sharing his location, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the original complaint from December, at approximately 7 p.m. Dec. 26, a trooper with the West Virginia State Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in Matewan.
At the scene, the trooper reportedly spoke to the victim who said they had noticed an hour earlier that their building had been broken into and several items stolen, including an air compressor, a weed eater, a chainsaw, a bicycle and a bag of miscellaneous tools. The stolen items were reportedly totaled to cost approximately $1,040.
The victim then reportedly told the officer they had gone to a residence down the road and spoken to two individuals who he believed may have been involved in the theft.
The victim reportedly told the officer one of the individuals at the residence, Sierra Prater, provided “screenshots of messages with pictures of the stolen items” she had received from the accused, reportedly asking her to help him sell them to make money, according to the complaint.
The officer also made contact with Prater, who reportedly told the officer she was aware of the stolen items. Prater also reported her conversation with the victim to the officer and said she was “going to try to get the items returned.”
On Dec. 26, the officer made an attempt to find Bowens, according to the complaint. The officer reportedly spoke to the accused’s brother, who said he would try to get in touch with Bowens.
According to a related complaint, officers were advised Thursday that Bowens was staying at New Town Apartments in Matewan.
When officers arrived at the apartment they had received the tip for, they reportedly encountered Donna Slone, 55 of Matewan. When asked by officers, Slone said Bowens was not in the apartment.
After further investigation, Bowens was reportedly found upstairs hiding under a bed, according to the complaint.
Slone was charged with one count of obstruction for providing false information to the officers. She was released on $500 bond.
Bowens is charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny. He is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $10,000 surety bond.