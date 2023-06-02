BEECH CREEK - Residents in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County have been asked to shelter in place Friday afternoon amidst the search for an armed suspect, according to information from Mingo County Emergency Management.
In a post made just before 5 p.m. Friday, officials said an armed suspect was on the loose in the Beech Creek area.
"Law Enforcement is actively searching for them," the statement said. "To protect yourselves in this area, shelter in your home immediately."
The Mingo County Board of Education also announced commencement ceremonies for Mingo Central High School were being delayed Friday for safety.
"County authorities have alerted the district of a current local emergency regarding the search for an armed suspect in the Beech Creek community," the board said in a post to Facebook. "Residents in that area are advised to shelter-in-place until an all-clear is issued by law enforcement. As a precaution, school officials have been advised to secure Mingo Central High School and the school grounds. Graduation exercises are currently postponed and students and guests are directed not to travel to the campus until an all-clear has been issued by law enforcement. An announcement will be made regarding the all-clear, and the updated plans for graduation."