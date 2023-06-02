Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

BEECH CREEK - Residents in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County have been asked to shelter in place Friday afternoon amidst the search for an armed suspect, according to information from Mingo County Emergency Management.

In a post made just before 5 p.m. Friday, officials said an armed suspect was on the loose in the Beech Creek area.

