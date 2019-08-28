CINDERELLA - Mingo County Schools finally have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in each of the county high schools, middle schools and grade schools, thanks to a donation from the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center's medical staff.
During the regular Mingo County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, members of the hospital's Medical Executive Committee along with CCEO Tim Hatfield were recognized for their contribution to the county.
Mingo County Schools Child Nutrition Director Kay Maynard said she approached Hatfield and asked for help acquiring the life-saving devices. He recommended that she come before the medical staff to see what could be done.
Maynard along with school nurse Tonya Hagy put together a presentation that included all information on the county's AED policy and presented it at a recent Executive Committee meeting at ARH, and they were approved. They asked for five AEDs for the remaining schools in the county that did not have one. All five have already been purchased and installed at the schools.
Maynard and the rest of the board presented a plaque to the medical staff at the meeting and said that plaques will also be placed at the five schools where the AEDs were installed to recognize ARH's donation.
Hatfield said the community hospital is always happy to help out when possible. He said that the money did not come from ARH but from the medical staff, and that the funds are there to be used for items such as this.
Additionally, the county was able to purchase a sixth AED for the athletic complex at Tug Valley High School.
An AED is a device that administers an electric shock through the chest wall to the heart. The device has built-in computers that assess the victim's heart rhythm, judge whether defibrillation is needed and then administer the shock.
Later in the meeting the board unanimously voted to declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and identified Sept. 18 as "Go Gold Day" for all Mingo County Schools.
"We encourage all of our students and employees to wear gold or yellow just to recognize," said BOE President Sabrina Grace.
"We as a county have had several students affected by this, and it is just sad. I think it is a great way to recognize and to bring awareness to childhood cancer."
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.