Alissa and Matthew Rife would like to announce the birth of their son, Bentley Silas Rife. He was born Jan. 26, 2020, and weighed 7.5 pounds. His maternal grandparents are Jacob Teeters (Stephanie) and Lisa Teeters. His paternal grandparents are Doc and Vanessa Rife. He is welcomed home by his sibling Brayson Tyler Rife, age 4.
Cassandra York and Teddy Morgan would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Eleanor Grace Morgan. She was born Jan. 14, 2020, and weighed 5 pounds and 7 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are James and Katrina York. Her paternal grandparents are Jeff and Katrina Morgan.