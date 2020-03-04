WILLIAMSON — Police in Mingo County had a busy end to the month of February as they made numerous arrests for a variety of charges.
Here is a list of criminal complaints that were recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Brooke Jessie, 31, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one count of fraudulent schemes and one count of fraud by access device in two separate warrants by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
- Farrah Farley, 35, and Crystal Farley, 59, of Delbarton were arrested Feb. 27 ad charged with providing false information, false reporting of an emergency and conspiracy by the West Virginia State Police. Farrah Farley was also charged with driving while suspended for DUI.
- Bobby Sammons, 29, of Red Jacket was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with being a prohibited person possessing firearms and public intoxication by the MCSD.
- Stephanie Bailey Chapman, 38, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance by the Williamson Police Department.
- Christopher Alexander Stratton, 43, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with trespassing, obstructing and battery by the WPD. He was arrested again Feb. 26 and charged with domestic battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct by the MCSD.
- Chester Buster Mays, 35, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with fleeing, driving while revoked and illegible plates by the MCSD. He was also charged with driving revoked in a separate arrest by the MCSD.
- John Luther Ball, 40, of Kermit was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with fleeing, driving while revoked, driving on right of roadway and improperly equipped vehicle by the MCSD.
- Kelli Jo Toney, 34, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with three counts of fraudulent use, grand larceny and forgery by the WPD.
- Darrin Thomas Varney, 32, of Stone, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with DUI second offense and no operator’s by the WPD.
- Aaron E. Canterbury, 51, of Day Star Road was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with destruction of property and violation of a personal safety order by the MCSD.
- Mark Edward Berry, 53, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstructing an officer by the WVSP.
- Timothy James White, 34, of Matewan was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with ATV on roadway and driving revoked by the WPD.
- Denver Ray Hatfield, Jr., 48, of Red Jacket was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with assault, battery and petit larceny by the WVSP.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.