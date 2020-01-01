WILLIAMSON — Law enforcement in Mingo County was busy in the final weeks of 2019 making multiple arrests, including several drug charges.
Here are recent criminal complaints that were filed at Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Jack Scott, 40, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer by the Williamson Police Department after officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, Suboxone, Doxepin and drug paraphernalia in his home on Prichard Street.
- Marquita Fleming (Gannon), 31, of Dingess was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, DUI, 2nd offense DUI, driving revoked and no operator’s by the WPD. She was allegedly pulled over on Harvey Street in Williamson and smelled strongly of alcohol. According to the complaint, she failed the field sobriety test and blew a 0.183 on a preliminary breath test. Officers also found meth as well as items used in the smoking of meth inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.
- Ashley Nicole Davis, 33, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with domestic battery by the West Virginia State Police.
- Austin Jeremy Murphy, 34, of Wharncliffe was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with nighttime burglary, destruction of property, domestic battery and obstructing an officer by the WVSP.
- Shawn Michael Baisden, 26, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with assault and trespassing by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
- Terry Lee Baisden, 52, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance by the MCSD.
- Marilyn Fannin, 50, of Kermit was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with domestic assault and destruction of property by the MCSD.
- William Chafin, 46, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of domestic battery by the WPD.
- Logan Slater, 24, of Chattaroy was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance, no operator’s and no seatbelt by the WPD.
- Rayah Patterson, 27, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with trespassing by the WPD.
- Dorse Bentley, 43, of Edgarton was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with domestic assault and battery by the WVSP.
- Samantha Jo Smith, 24, of Lenore was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with attempted transportation of a controlled substance into a jail by the WVSP.
- Timothy D. Mahon, 52, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with driving revoked for DUI and making an illegal u-turn by the MCSD.
- Ballard Prince, 52, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with petit larceny by the WPD.
- Loretta Lynn Heath, 50, of Crum was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy by the MCSD.
- Devin L. Marcum, 32, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with burglary and grand larceny by the WVSP.
- Hassell Copley, 48, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with violating a protective order by the WVSP.
- Carl Thompson Jr., 38, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with grand larceny by the WVSP.
- Dallas Joe Chafins, 30, of Dingess was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with destruction of property by the WVSP.
- Michael Williams, 28, of Varney was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with destruction of property and domestic assault by the Matewan Police Department.