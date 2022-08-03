CHARLESTON — The Arc of West Virginia is set to host its 29th annual People First Conference Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 7-9, via Zoom.
The mission of People First is to promote self-advocacy by speaking and acting on behalf of the rights and responsibilities of all people with developmental disabilities, according to program and activities coordinator Denise Lilly.
“Self-advocacy refers to a person’s ability to effectively communicate, convey, negotiate or assert his/her own interests, needs and rights,” Lilly said. “It involves making informed decisions and taking responsibility for those decisions. Self-advocacy is understanding your strengths and needs, identifying your personal goals, knowing your legal rights and responsibilities, and communicating these to others. Being part of a People First group means being part of a grassroots network that allows you to join with regional, state and national advocacy groups to speak up for yourself and have your voice heard.”
The event will also feature singer, songwriter and TikTok star Cory Singer as the keynote speaker. Singer is an autism advocate who uses his music and personal insights about having autism to advocate for children, families and adults with autism. Prior to his keynote speech on Thursday, Singer will also be available for an online meet and greet Wednesday afternoon.
The Annual People First Conference has been moved to a virtual format due to the increase in COVID throughout the state. Funding for the annual event is provided by the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council.
“We’re excited to be able to offer the full conference online,” Lilly said. “In addition to the fabulous Cory Singer, we are providing a variety of classes selected by members of People First. From gardening, canning, and cooking to budgeting and money management there are classes for everyone.”
The conference will be opened by West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) is also set to participate virtually.
The event will include presentations on WVABLE, the state’s savings program designed for individuals with disabilities to save for more financial security. Fair Shake and Disability Rights of West Virginia will also participate in the conference.
“Every year we look forward to joining together to further the cause of self-advocacy for people with disabilities in West Virginia,” Lilly said. “We have lots of fun, but we also discuss matters important to members and provide education on important advocacy efforts such as writing to your lawmakers.”
The Annual People First Self-Advocate of the Year award will be presented along with certificates recognizing self-advocate award levels for contributions to their community.
For more information visit https://peoplefirstwv.org or call 304-422-3151 ext. 114. The deadline to register to attend the conference is Monday, Aug. 15.
