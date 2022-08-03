Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Arc of West Virginia is set to host its 29th annual People First Conference Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 7-9, via Zoom.

The mission of People First is to promote self-advocacy by speaking and acting on behalf of the rights and responsibilities of all people with developmental disabilities, according to program and activities coordinator Denise Lilly.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

