More and more students are turning away from college and toward apprenticeships.

Today, the nation’s colleges and universities enroll about 15 million undergraduate students, while companies employ about 800,000 apprentices. But federal data shows that in the past decade college enrollment has declined by about 15%, while the number of apprentices has increased by more than 50%.

