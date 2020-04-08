CHARLESTON — Beginning on or about June 1, Appalachian Power will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in West Virginia by applying herbicides by helicopter, according to a news release.
“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. Rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.
Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call 1-800-642-3622. Customers also can write for information at Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, P.O. Box 1986, Charleston, WV 25327.
“Herbicides used by AEP and Appalachian Power have been registered for use on rights of way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA),” Klinebriel said. Herbicides to be used are glyphosate, imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid. Each has been extensively tested by the manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories.
All areas to be treated are visually checked by helicopter pilots in advance to verify the location of any sensitive areas and to ensure that people or domestic animals are not visible in the area to be maintained. All applications are made by contractors who are certified applicators.
Right of way maintenance agreements between Appalachian Power and landowners are available to landowners who prefer to accept responsibility for clearing the right of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial application of herbicides.
The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, provided the work meets Appalachian’s specifications.
Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, should also contact the company. The number of the nearest pole or tower should be provided.
After the maintenance program begins, a 24-hour telephone service at the above number will provide information daily on locations scheduled for maintenance.
Lines scheduled for maintenance in Mingo County include:
- Borderland-Chattaroy 12 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Falls Branch and running northwest, crossing Chattaroy, Alley Branch, Dans Branch and Barrett Hollow. The line then runs northeast to the top of the hill before turning north and ending at Parker Fork of Millers Creek. This also includes a second distribution line on wood poles beginning at Fairview Addition, running southeast and ending at the tunnel at West Williamson.
- Borderland-Nolan 12 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Nolan, running northwest and ending at Big Splint Hollow. This also includes a second distribution line on wood poles beginning at Road Branch and ending at the Mingo County State Road Garage.
- Cinderella-Vinson Street 12 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Valley View and running northeast. The line then turns southwest and ends at Vinson Street. This also includes a distribution tap line on wood poles beginning near Williamson Memorial Hospital, running northeast and ending at the top of the hill near the cell tower.
- Gilbert-Gilbert 12 kV — A distribution line beginning along Gilbert Creek Road at Rt. 19 North, running northeast and ending at the cell tower at the top of the hill.
- Gilbert-Justice 12 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Neds Branch, running north and ending at Baisden Fork. This also includes a second distribution line on wood poles beginning at Big Lick Branch, running north and ending at the gas compressor station at the top of the hill.
- Middle Burning Creek-Kermit 12 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Middle Burning Creek, running northwest and ending at Lower Burning Creek.
- Middle Burning Creek-Naugatuck 12 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Naugatuck, running northwest and ending at the Middle Burning Creek Station.
- Pigeon Creek-Horsepen 12 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at Katie Fork and running northwest to the top of the hill at the communication tower. The line then heads southwest and ends at the communication tower. This also includes a second distribution line on wood poles beginning at the top of Horsepen Mountain on U.S. 52, running south and ending at the communication tower at the top of the mountain.
- Pigeon Creek-Mate Creek 34.5 kV — A distribution line on wood poles beginning at the head of Big Muncy and running southwest, crossing King Coal Highway and Mate Creek and ending at Foundation Fork on Beech Creek.