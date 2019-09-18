Williamson Daily News
MATEWAN - The 25th annual Matewan Homecoming Celebration saw a great turnout this past weekend, despite the extremely hot temperatures that plagued the Tug Valley area. Main Street was lined with vendors of all types and several classic automobiles for the annual Matewan Car Shows. A stage was set up with live music playing throughout the day as well as inflatables and games for children. At noon, the Matewan Drama Troupe performed their fall re-enactment of the Matewan Massacre, a deadly shootout that took place between private detectives and armed coal miners on May 19, 1920, in downtown Matewan.