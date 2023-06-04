WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Wildwood Garden Club will host its Annual Flower Show at the Williamson Farmers Market this Saturday, June 10.
The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration set from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Categories include lilies, roses, perennials, annuals, hydrangeas and exotics/succulents and containers.
Those wishing to participate are asked to bring a fresh single bloom that has been growing from their flower garden for at least three months or bring one that a friend has grown to enter the show for judging.
The club will be providing small vases to use for judging. There is the option to have a flower registered before arriving by obtaining the paperwork from a garden club member.
Anyone with questions should call 606-625-3999 or 304-784-5585.
