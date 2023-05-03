For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a nurse. I’m not sure if I was inspired by my aunt who was a nurse, or by the nurses who cared for me when I was in the hospital multiple times during second grade, but I have always wanted to take care of people.
When I was growing up, I was a big fan of the books featuring a young nurse named Cherry Ames. The series focused on her work in different areas of nursing. I think my aunt was concerned that I wanted to be a nurse because I wanted to be like the fictional Cherry Ames. So, as a teenager, she signed me up to be a volunteer candy striper at St. Mary’s, so I could experience what nursing was really like. It didn’t take me long to realize that nursing was not a glamorous job. It was hard work, but I loved it. If my aunt was trying to change my mind, it didn’t work. In 1979, I graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing and started my nursing career at St. Mary’s. And for the next 44 years, I have never thought about doing anything else.
It probably sounds cliché to say the work is its own reward, but in nursing it truly is. Patients come to us at some of the worst moments of their lives, and we have the privilege of helping them get better and return home. And during those unfortunate times when someone is unable to recover, we see families joining together and supporting each other. Nursing is hard work, but the rewards are tremendous.
I’ve also had the joy of forming so many wonderful friendships with my nursing colleagues. We see things that only other nurses would understand and so we lean on each other, taking care of ourselves by talking to others who are going through the same experience. Those bonds are something special that you don’t find in any other field.
The bonds were never more evident than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were challenged as nurses, and it was hard to see that struggle. Our hearts were broken for the families who could only communicate with their loved ones via iPad or other device. But it also showed how strong nurses are. Providing the best care possible to our patients is our passion and while COVID tested that passion, it was not able to take it away. Now, we are coming back stronger than ever.
Recently, I had someone ask me what I would say to someone considering a nursing career to help convince them it was the right path. The answer for me is simple: You make a difference. For your patients, their families, your health care organization and your community, you make a difference by providing the high-quality health care all of them need and deserve.
Over the years. I have seen so many patients whose outcome was uncertain get better and go home with their families. Even after more than four decades, witnessing that moment still provides a feeling of unmatched pride and joy I can’t possibly get from any other career. And so I have absolutely no intention of trying.
Jo Andrea “Andy” Watson, DNP, MSN, BSN, RN, CCRN, CPAN, is the director of Organizational Development and Learning for Mountain Health Network.