WILLIAMSON — After moving back to his hometown of Williamson, Andy Varney said he saw a need for more variety in restaurant offerings.
Varney is working to fill that void with Andy’s Pizza and More at 108 Pike Stt.
“I have some friends who live here in Williamson, in the area,” Varney said. “I grew up here. I had an idea to put in a pizza place. Friends of mine said we need a good pizza place in town, so I have a friend in South Carolina that has a successful pizza business. I went down and spent time down there and learned dough making and making my own sauce.”
Varney’s family-run eatery offers a variety of specialty pizzas, featuring homemade sauce and dough, as well as sandwiches, salads, wings, pasta and a kid’s menu.
“I worked at a volunteer soup kitchen for a year years ago, love to cook, like pizza,” Varney said. “Pizza is comfort food, a go-to food. A lot of people like it.”
Varney is no stranger to owning his own business, but said the restaurant is a change of pace.
“I had a cleaning business for 28 years,” Varney said. “I did a lot of traveling, was on the road a lot. I just got tired of traveling, so I decided to go home.”
Varney said despite being open for just a short time, he has seen a positive reaction from the community.
“We found this place here,” Varney said. “We’ve been here about a month, and we’re doing well.”
Varney said ultimately he’s working like many others to revive the Williamson area with the increase in tourism.
“I was just trying to come back home and have something more in the community,” Varney said. “This area has a lot of potential, and people here are trying to bring in tourism and make things like it was back when I was a kid, back in the ‘70s. Williamson was a thriving town. There were a lot of restaurants here. We could use more restaurants and more businesses like that in the area.”
Varney said he hopes for good things for himself and other local business owners.
“It’s not to come in to be the only one,” Varney said. “You want to have good quality food every time. There’s room for growth anywhere you go. We need more here, and that’s what people are trying to do. They’re trying to utilize the space and buildings to give more things for people to do. This is a big area, I’m not going to be able to feed everybody. People need choices. As a consumer, it’s best of have options for people to go to.”
Andy’s Pizza and More is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.