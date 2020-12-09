CHRISTIAN — For the past six years, the Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry has had one mission: to feed people.
Now going into its seventh year, the pantry has served more than 7,000 people per month over the past four months, according to Executive Director Priscella Cline Smith. Before COVID-19 hit, she says that number was more than 3,000, and the pantry processes about 80,000 pounds total each month — totaling upward of 990,000 pounds in six and a half years.
The bulk of that food is given out for one day each month at the Paradise Island campground at Christian, located along W.Va. 80 between Man and Gilbert. Cline Smith and her husband, Mike, live on the property, having owned it for the past 29 years.
The schedule to give away food is usually listed as 11 a.m.-4 p.m., although Cline Smith notes that it usually lasts much longer than that, as evidenced by the most recent giveaway day on Wednesday, Nov. 18, when people began parking in the dark at 6:30 a.m. By 9 a.m., traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see on W.Va. 80 and did not clear out until around 1 p.m. that afternoon.
Logan and Mingo counties are the two areas most serviced by the pantry, but they also help people from Boone, Wyoming, McDowell and Lincoln counties. Cline Smith said some have come from as far as Kentucky or even Fayette County.
“If I’ve got the food, I will give it to them,” Cline Smith said. “We’re here to feed people.”
When people come to pick up their food boxes, they drive 3,000 feet through the campground. On their way out, volunteers put the food into their vehicle. Cline Smith’s decision in starting the pantry was largely rooted in her Christian values.
“This has always been a ministry island,” Smith said. “We’ve done gospel sings; we’ve done the passion trails in the past. But this food thing started seven years ago, and I just want to take care of God’s people. You have to have empathy for this, you do.”
The pantry operates largely on volunteer work and donations, with much of the food being provided by government commodities, the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, and trade mitigations through the USDA’s Food Purchase and Distribution Program. Whatever food isn’t provided for free, she and her husband — who draw Social Security — buy the rest themselves. They make seven trips a month to Huntington to get food, spending about $1,200 on gas each month.
“We buy a lot of it, and that’s why I expect donations, because we don’t have no other way,” Cline Smith said. “If it wasn’t for Facing Hunger Foodbank, I wouldn’t be doing this, because thanks to them, I get to feed the folks, and thanks to God. I mean, He’s the only reason I’m here.”
With the USDA’s trade mitigation program — a $1.2 billion package that began in 2018 to assist farmers impacted during trade retaliations from foreign nations — set to end soon, Cline Smith says the future of the pantry will be tougher since the government commodities will become supplemental again.
“The future of this food pantry is very uncertain as all of this has now ended,” Cline Smith said. “Donations and grants are needed more than ever to continue. Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry has some food stock on hand for the next couple months.”
For those who can’t get out and pick up the food on the designated day, the team offers two make-up days per month. The day before the big delivery day, they also conduct a Ministry Team day, which reaches out to 30-plus communities and delivers to shut-ins who can’t pick up the food themselves. The most recent one on Nov. 17 helped 966 people.
An outreach program through the Man Church of the Nazarene also feeds low-income workers and, more recently, “essential” employees in the era of COVID-19. According to Cline Smith, the most recent giveaway saw 233 essential workers given food, which was then taken home to approximately 1,066 people.
Ollie Parsons, pastor of the Man Church of the Nazarene, began ministering in the area after some time in Charleston. He began helping with the Miracle Island pantry about a year ago after he says he saw the need in the region.
“Priscella realized there’s a lot of people working that are still barely making it because of their lower income status, and they can’t get here to come pick their food up, so basically, we contact all those businesses and people who are working, and then deliver the food to them,” Parsons said. “We do that once a month and now, because of COVID and so on, it’s more than just the lower income, it’s essential workers. So we’re doing 200 to 300 of those, in addition to this. Across the board, everybody just appreciates it.”
The most recent main giveaway day also added two services: National Guard members providing free COVID-19 testing, and toilet paper, bleach and paper towels in each food box — provided by a church from South Carolina that was on a mission trip.
The biggest challenge that has faced the pantry over the years, Cline Smith says, are the weather conditions that she and her volunteers often work in. In February 2018, she lost feeling in part of one of her feet after standing in ice water in 22-degree weather. Last July, she said several volunteer workers became dehydrated because it was so hot outside.
She has begun work on a shed for such conditions, and said she needs a crane/boom truck operator to volunteer about six hours of time to put a roof on it.
Space to accommodate the ever-increasing amount of food being given out has also been a challenge, she said. Thanks to donations, she was able to purchase a milk truck in December 2018, pour a 65x18 concrete pad for deliveries and build a food closet that has been expanded to accommodate about 70,000 pounds of food. She says another shed will soon need to be built with more refrigeration.
“God is good, and God will bring me what I need. He always has,” Cline Smith said.
Cline Smith also takes pride in how the food is handled, noting her penchant for cleanliness and carefully bagging certain items, such as meats, separately.
“I don’t want no meat to touch the food,” Cline Smith said. “I’m very particular. I’m probably more particular than the health department is, I really am. You don’t touch food with your chicken. We bag everything, so that takes all these people here. We bag, bag, bag, bag. This is a lot of work.”
Larry Mills is in-house supervisor of the Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry, having gotten involved about a year ago.
“One of the most important things is that it’s the love of God,” Mills said, “and it takes so many different factors to get this going — the donations ... a big shout out to Facing Hunger in Huntington — and then we have a few local donations that comes in that helps us also, and the many, many volunteers that comes here and gives us a lot of hours, you know, to work. It’s just, you’ve got to enjoy it, and I truly do.
“The response from the people is, they love it,” Mills added. “There’s people that tells us, ‘I need this to get through just a little while longer,’ and when you hear that, you know what you’re doing is right, and you have a lot of people that are happy. A lot of these folks, this is probably their Thanksgiving dinner, and we’re just glad to be able to help them.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for Miracle Island may call 304-583-2825 or contact Priscella Cline Smith on Facebook. She notes, however, that the number of volunteers needs to stay limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All this is done with no salaries,” Cline Smith said. “We are a 501(3)©, so anybody that wants to donate here and you want to be tax exempt, not only am I a 501(3)©, plus nonprofit through the state, I’m also a charitable organization, so come and get on board. You don’t have to go to any other country to serve people to take care of them — it’s in our own backdoor.”