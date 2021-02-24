The folks from The History Channel’s “American Pickers” are once again looking for characters in West Virginia and surrounding states with sizable, unique collections and remarkable items, according to a news release from Associate Producer Kourtny Myers.
The show is coming to the state in April to film episodes after previously filming episodes in West Virginia and in Mingo County in 2017.
The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking,” as series creator Mike Wolfe and others search for the most valuable antiques.
The pickers are searching for private collections — not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or places open to the public, Myers said.
The show wants to hear from people with a large private collection or accumulation of antiques the pickers can spend most of a day looking through — or who know someone who has such a collection.
Send your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878. The show also is on Facebook at @GotAPick.
Myers said that during the filming of any episodes, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed such as face coverings and social distancing.
“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at ‘American Pickers’ are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in West Virginia this April, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse.”
“American Pickers” is produced by Cineflix Productions for History. New episodes air at 9 p.m. Mondays on History.