HUNTINGTON — The American Countess Riverboat returned to Huntington on Friday with more than 150 passengers for a stop during its seven-day journey along the Ohio River.

Docking at Harris Riverfront Park in the morning, the riverboat’s passengers were given the opportunity to visit several locations in the city through a six-stop hop-on hop-off tour. A premium excursion to two additional Huntington locations was also offered.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

