WILLIAMSON — The AMCO Powersports Festival will return to downtown Williamson Friday-Sunday, June 24-26.
AMCO CEO Lexia Chamryk-Thomas said the group learned from last year’s event and is looking to make a few changes to the structure of this year’s festival.
“It’s kind of going to be a weekend full of activities, which we’re really excited about,” Chamryk-Thomas said.
The event will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, with a pre-party at Starters Sports Bar and Grill.
“We’re going to be kicking off everything at Starters with Coalfields Got Talent winner Cayden Long as well as Nashville recording artist Lazer and Levi,” Chamryk-Thomas said. “It’s free for anyone to come and check that out.”
In downtown Williamson from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, the group plans to host a Powersports Expo consisting of several local and powersports vendors, an assortment of local food trucks, a family friendly Kid Zone along with Nashville singer/songwriters who will play on the downtown stage.
Entertainment for the day will include all of the winners of the Coalfields Got Talent competition that took place earlier this year in Williamson, along with Noah West, PJ North and Lazer and Levi.
Saturday evening will wrap up with a ticketed event at the Mountaineer Hotel at 8 p.m.
“This will be a ticketed portion of the weekend,” Chamryk-Thomas said. “Tickets will go on sale soon, and it’s going to be in the Mountaineer Mezzanine Bar. It’s a newly opened space at the Mountaineer Hotel. That will be presented by Sanctuary on Second, so we are partnered with them for this.”
The event will conclude Sunday with a group guided ride around the Matewan loop. This guided ride will leave from the Coalcafe at 10 a.m.
Chamryk-Thomas said the hope is for the event to continue to grow to provide another thing for people in the area to do each summer.
“As the years go on, we’re just kind of adapting to see what works in the local community and see what out-of-towners would travel for,” Chamryk-Thomas said. “A lot of it is trial and error to see what people would like, so we’re definitely going to grow from here and continue to evolve.”
More information can be found on the AMCO Facebook page or at amcoheaven.com.