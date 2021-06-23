WILLIAMSON — The inaugural Whiskey Jam Powersports Festival took place Saturday and Sunday in Williamson, presented by Appalachian Made Co. (AMCO).
The weekend featured a downtown festival, along with a live country music concert including Colt Ford, West Virginia’s own Davisson Brothers Band and Nashville recording artists Sweet Leah.
“There is no expression for our appreciation to all the visitors that came to Whiskey Jam at the Historic Williamson, WV Field House,” said Jarrod Dean, executive director of the Williamson Board of Parks Commission. “We want to thank AMCO, Dr. Beckett, Jody Gooslin, Randall Ussery, Lex and Cam for bringing the show to life for our community. We are very happy that our facility is the home for the AMCO shows. The level of tourism that we are all trying to bring is a much needed and economic change.”
According to Dean, the event drew visitors both from in and out of state.
“We saw visitors from all over our great state and beyond,” Dean said. “The economic impact from tourism in our community from shows just like this benefits our restaurants and hotels and lodging. We are happy to have a part in that impact. We appreciate Colt Ford, The Davisson Brothers Band and Sweet Leah for coming into our community and putting on a great show.”
AMCO has other events planned for throughout the year in and around Williamson. For more information, visit amcoheaven.com.