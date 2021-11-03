WILLIAMSON — AMCO Heaven hosted their second concert in the City of Williamson this past weekend as Parmalee headlined their 2021 Oktoberfest at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The North Carolina-based country music band was joined on stage by West Virginia’s own Davisson Brothers and Allie. AMCO Heaven’s inaugural concert was held in June when Colt Ford headlined the Whiskey Jam Powersports Fest. For more information on AMCO Heaven, visit amcoheaven.com.
AMCO Heaven hosts second concert at Williamson Fieldhouse
- Williamson Daily News
-
-
Latest News
- West Virginia snowplow crews preparing for winter
- W.Va.’s Gupta confirmed by US Senate as National Drug Control Policy chief
- Logan Lester hired as assistant baseball coach at Huntington High
- Lady Pirates season ends in 15th Region semifinals
- Tug Valley places first at Fairmont Fall Cheer Classic
- Belfry middle advances to State semis with 20-18 win over Pikeville
- Several local athletes named to 2021 All-Southern Soccer Team
- Bands awarded at WV State Marching Band Invitational Championship
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Over one pound of meth found in drug bust at Varney
- Several local athletes named to 2021 All-Southern Soccer Team
- Metallurgical coal mine reopening in Mingo County
- Williamson opts to have trick-or-treat on a weeknight
- EMOGENE SPROUSE HAGA
- 53 indictments returned in Mingo County Circuit Court
- JAY COOK
- Tigers top Mingo Central for first time ever in 'Fog Bowl
- ROBERT DALE WHITE
- Wyoming County couple says Gilbert funeral home, employee mishandled body of stillborn son
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.