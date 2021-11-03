Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

amco heaven.jpg

Parmalee performs on stage at the AMCO Heaven Oktoberfest on Saturday at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

 Photo courtesy of AMCO Heaven

WILLIAMSON — AMCO Heaven hosted their second concert in the City of Williamson this past weekend as Parmalee headlined their 2021 Oktoberfest at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The North Carolina-based country music band was joined on stage by West Virginia’s own Davisson Brothers and Allie. AMCO Heaven’s inaugural concert was held in June when Colt Ford headlined the Whiskey Jam Powersports Fest. For more information on AMCO Heaven, visit amcoheaven.com.

