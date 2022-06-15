WILLIAMSON — AMCO recently announced the cancellation of its Powersports Festival slated for June 24-26 in downtown Williamson.
AMCO made the announcement via its social media channels Thursday.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control in addition to the current economic climate, we will be moving the event to the fall,” the post stated. “We will update everyone with more information as soon as we can.”
The event was scheduled to be the second festival for AMCO, which hosted this event for the first time last summer.
AMCO’s website now lists the date for the event as Fall 2022. The originally announced performer lineup for the event has also been removed from the page.
Tonya Webb, event coordinator for Williamson, said she was informed of the cancellation around the same time the announcement was made on the Facebook event.
As of press deadline, AMCO could not be reached for further comment.