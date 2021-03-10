WILLIAMSON — Appalachian Made Co. (AMCO) has officially announced the first event of its 2021 schedule of powersports and live music events in Williamson: a country music concert featuring up and coming artist Kameron Marlowe set for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Williamson Fieldhouse. Tickets are $40.
The event will adhere to local COVID-19 restrictions.
AMCO is a country lifestyle and destination travel brand with a mission to help create new jobs in the heart of coal country. It was founded in 2018 by Williamson locals Dr. Dino Beckett and Jody Gooslin and partner Randall Ussery of L37.
“Over the years, we have seen a significant rise in country wide and local ridership along with a need for more experiences when the riders get off the trails in our town,” co-founder Dr. Dino Beckett said. “We saw this as a perfect opportunity to rebuild our once-booming town into a national travel destination and provide locals with new service economy jobs. This will also provide riders from all over the country with lifelong experiences that will keep them coming to our region for years to come and drive significant economic impact.”
AMCO has hired music industry veterans Lexia Chamryk-Thomas as CEO and Cameron Catron as head of artist and brand partnerships to bring the Nashville music scene and top nationwide artists to the region.
“I could not be more excited to bring powersports, music and family events together under one roof and serve an area that has been often overlooked in the region,” Chamryk-Thomas said. “If you have ever touched Appalachia, you would understand how beautiful it is and how great the people and trails are. We want more people to experience what this historic town has to offer, and even better, have it be their destination of choice.”
Kameron Marlowe is a rising country music star and named Artist to Watch in 2021 (mentioned by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and more).
“When I first learned about AMCO, I was totally locked in. Mixing my love for country music and outdoor sports, this was a perfect fit. I have a real passion for this, and I’m excited to see this town revamp and come back to life,” Marlowe said.
Marlowe from Kannapolis, N.C., went from selling car parts to signing a record deal with Columbia within six months of moving to Nashville. He is known for his hit singles “Giving You Up,” “Burn ‘Em All” and “Sober As A Drunk.”
Many brand partners have also joined AMCO in its inaugural year, such as Whiskey Jam and Porter Road and Weed Cellars and Riff.
“I have spent a lot of my life in the Appalachia Mountains, and we have always said if you could bottle up its authenticity, values and beauty, the world would look at this place differently,” said co-founder Randall Ussery of L37. “We have a chance here to reframe the narrative of the region and rebuild it into a thriving and sustainable community. It won’t happen overnight, but we are investing for the long term, in our community, in our trails and in the arts, so that our children will stay or come back after college or the military.”
Visit amcoheaven.com or watch the concert live on the Riff app (joinriff.com). The event will donate 3% of proceeds to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, Hiring Our Heroes Foundation and the Williamson Community Economic Development Corporation.