WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission discussed ambulance response times during their regular session last week, as the county is now down to one service provider.
Elite Ambulance recently closed its doors, and Mingo County now has only one ambulance service — STAT EMS — to respond to calls from the 911 emergency call center.
A since-removed post to the social media platform Tik Tok prompted the commission to again discuss the ambulance response times in the county as complaints about extended wait times continue to arise.
Commissioner Diann Hannah requested the item be placed on the agenda for last Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“We know all the problems, all the complaints, al the response times,” Hannah said. “We are looking for solutions.”
Commission President Nathan Brown took to social media nearly a week before the meeting to discuss the closure of Elite Care and said the commission was working with 911 to ensure coverage could be the best possible under the circumstances.
“I am keenly aware of some of the issues about response times and how rural this county can be from Marrowbone Creek to Gilbert Creek,” Brown said. “We understand how far apart these places are and we hear the same complaints that you guys probably do. What we are interested in is to get some ideas.”
Jason Smith represented STAT EMS before the commission. He presented nationwide statistics concerning response times in rural areas. Once asked to focus on the local side and STAT specifically, Smith said work needs to be done to determine what the real core of the issue is.
“We have more ambulances on the road now than we did five years ago,” Smith said. “A 35-minute response time is not a problem if you live 35 minutes from the nearest ambulance.”
He said the problem lies in the economics of the matter. Staffing, fuel costs, rising prices for supplies, mandated equipment and other expenses have led ambulance services to branch out from emergency services to provide services that will make the company money on a regular basis.
In addition, he said once an ambulance is dispatched and takes a patient to the hospital, the law requires them to stay with the patient until they are received by the hospital.
This issue was previously discussed before the commission when Commissioner Thomas Taylor sought information about slow ambulance response times after a complaint he received in early 2022.
“Whether it be a person with a stubbed toe or a heart attack, we have to wait until a bed is available for them,” Smith said.
“Some people believe if you come in by ambulance, you will be treated faster at the hospital. That is not true and because of that sometimes we are tied up for hours.”
When this occurs, Smith said his company has mutual aid agreements with a variety of other ambulance services. In turn, STAT will come to their aid when needed.
Smith contended that while STAT is currently the only ambulance service in the county, the company is not overwhelmed by taking over the calls which used to be covered by Elite because they have added more ambulances and taken on and trained more staff members to meet the challenge.
An updated CAD system was also discussed as a need for the county to assist in more effective communication. The commission has been in talks for months about upgrading the county’s current system, and received sealed bids for a new system earlier in the same meeting.
Smith said an updated system could provide more detail on where ambulances are at any time to facilitate a more effective dispatch system. He also suggested STAT work with Mingo 911 to develop a list of “hot spots” for emergency situations, including areas with higher elderly populations and areas where the bars are located to provide more of a focus to on the weekends.