Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission discussed ambulance response times during their regular session last week, as the county is now down to one service provider.

Elite Ambulance recently closed its doors, and Mingo County now has only one ambulance service — STAT EMS — to respond to calls from the 911 emergency call center.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings