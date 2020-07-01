CHARLESTON — Customers are now able to schedule appointments at all regional DMV offices across the state as well as the Fairmont Exam Center, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.
The final four offices to resume services by appointment are Clarksburg, Franklin, Weirton and Williamson. These four offices are offering appointments through the DMV’s online appointment scheduler, or by phone at 304-558-3938.
According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, all offices will have completed the necessary safety upgrades for customers and employees.
“We are pleased to have appointments for services in all regional offices again,” Frazier said. “I want to personally thank all of our customers for their patience and Governor Jim Justice for his leadership and support as we worked to make sure each office was upgraded to comply with state and federal guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
All 24 regional offices and the Fairmont Exam Center will be offering appointments for driver’s license knowledge testing — including Class E, F, and CDL, as well as dealer salesperson testing. Appointments are also available for customers applying for a new driver’s license or identification card, changes to a driver’s license or ID card, and driver’s license transfers from out-of-state in all offices.
In addition, appointments for new titles and license plates will be available in all regional offices — minus the Fairmont Exam Center — by July 21.
Frazier also announced that he is extending the expiration date for all driver’s license knowledge permits to Sept. 30, 2020.
He also wanted to remind customers of another extension that was recently announced through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
“Any CDL holder whose medical certification expired any time after March 1, 2020, has an extension until Sept. 30, 2020 to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of their CDL,” Frazier said.
For more information and updates, including the online services portal and scheduling information, visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.