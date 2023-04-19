Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts officially opened Thursday, welcoming community members to catch a glimpse of the new creative space.

The Geneva Kent Center for the Arts is located at 68 Holley Road in Huntington, and the first performance will be “PVT. Wars” and will run from April 21-30. “PVT. Wars” is a comedy about three Vietnam veterans, and veterans will receive free admission.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

