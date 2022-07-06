DELBARTON — Action in Mingo has withdrawn its request to host a King Coal Festival in Delbarton.
The request was previously approved by the Delbarton council to host the event in the town on the same weekend as the King Coal Festival being organized by the city of Williamson.
Jada Hunter, president of Action in Mingo, told the Delbarton council members during a meeting June 27 that her group did not anticipate the backlash received from the request to host a King Coal Festival there.
“Even though at the time you voted for us to have our festival here, none of us knew how things were going to develop,” Hunter said. “We will graciously bow out of any commitment because we are not going to change our name and we want to celebrate our own 49th.”
Hunter said she did not want to cause issues between the two towns.
“I know you all don’t want to be in the middle, and we don’t want you to be in the middle,” Hunter said. “Under no circumstances did we ever intend for you all to be the brunt of any criticism or anything.”
Hunter also mentioned the trademark filed by Action in Mingo for the King Coal Festival name. Despite the festival entering its 49th year, however, the trademark request was not filed until May 23, 2022.
According to the filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the group said the good or service they were filing a trademark for was “organizing community festivals featuring primarily flea markets, dinner and also providing confirming of scheduled appointments.”
Hunter addressed the issue during public comments at the Williamson City Council meeting Thursday. There, she cited the trademark filing and told the council they could not use the name for their upcoming event.
The festival, an annual staple for Williamson, is planned for Sept. 15-17. The Williamson City Council previously voted to take over planning of the event from Action in Mingo, giving the responsibility to the city’s event coordinator Tonya Webb.
“We’re still going on with King Coal in Williamson, and it’ll be on the dates that we set,” Mayor Charlie Hatfield said. “It’s really sad that you all have done this, and it’s reached a level where you’re no longer civil.”
Hatfield also said the group could not stake claim of ownership of the festival, as it should belong to the community.
“You made those comments — it is ours, and it is the community’s,” Hunter said. “We didn’t decide that it wasn’t going to be here, you did.”