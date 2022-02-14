WILLIAMSON — Action in Mingo (AIM) plans to conduct its annual Memorial Day festivities in downtown Williamson on Monday, May 30.
Since 2019, AIM has held events on Memorial Day in downtown Williamson as a way to honor the service of local veterans. The festivities are typically split into two events: a recognition ceremony and a parade.
The recognition involves a flag folding ceremony, playing of patriotic music and the presentation of a pin and a flag to each veteran in attendance. Last year, the music was provided by the band of Tug Valley High School. AIM Director Jada Hunter said the band has been invited back for this year, and the group hopes to have a choir as well.
The laying of the wreath on the Veterans Memorial at the Mingo County Courthouse is also typically a part of the program.
Following the recognition program, a parade marches through 2nd Avenue in downtown Williamson in which veterans ride through the city on a flatbed trailer. Local fire departments, police, ROTC programs and others are also included.
Hunter, speaking at Williamson City Council’s regular session Thursday, Feb. 10, said the group wants to send a sign-up sheet to each town in the county to seek veterans. Additionally, each Mingo County mayor is invited to the event every year.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield offered to provide Hunter with a contact from the Veterans Administration that could provide mailers for veterans in the Mingo and Pike County areas.
Hunter came to city council with the intent to ask for approval of the event, but Hatfield said it does not need council approval.
Instead, he asked Hunter to provide dates and information to city clerk Cheri Horton and city event coordinator Tonya Webb and from there, Hunter can continue to organize the event.
2022 will be the third year AIM has held the Memorial Day events. They were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.