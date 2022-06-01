WILLIAMSON — Action In Mingo (AIM) hosted a ceremony commemorating Memorial Day on Monday at the Mingo County Courthouse.
The event was designed to honor veterans from Mingo County and Pike County, Kentucky. Mayors from the local municipalities were invited to attend.
The event included music from the Tug Valley High School band, presentation of colors by Belfry High School JROTC, placing of the memorial wreath by the Disabled American Veterans of Belfry and a special flag ceremony by the West Virginia Army National Guard.
Photos from the event can be seen at williamsondailynews.com.