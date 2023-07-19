Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The presidents of Mountwest Community and Technical College and West Virginia University at Parkersburg on Thursday signed an articulation agreement that allows students who have completed an associate’s degree at MCTC to earn a bachelor’s degree at WVU-P in an additional two years.

MCTC President Josh Baker and Torie Jackson, president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, signed the articulation agreement at Mountwest in Huntington. The agreement, which is a two-plus-two agreement between the institutions, will allow students who have completed an Associate of Applied Science degree at Mountwest to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervisory Management through West Virginia University at Parkersburg in an additional two years.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings