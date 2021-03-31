CHARLESTON — A representative from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events:
- April 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — M&R Restaurant, 7520 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- April 7: 10 a.m. to noon — Mingo County Courthouse, 78 E. Second Ave., Williamson
- April 13: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
- April 14: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Mullens Public Library, 102 Fourth St., Mullens
- April 22: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
- April 27: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Hot Cup Coffee Shop, 201 Stratton St., Logan
- April 28: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Cedar Ave., Pineville
- April 29: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville
For more information, contact Lovern at 304-993-9106.