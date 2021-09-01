CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events:
Sept. 1: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Mingo County Courthouse, 78 E. 2nd Ave., Williamson
Sept. 2: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — M & R Restaurant, 7250 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
Sept. 7: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Bradshaw Municipal Building, 10114 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw
Sept. 8: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Cedar Ave., Pineville
Sept. 14: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville
Sept. 15: 10 a.m. to noon — Kermit Town Hall, Main St., Kermit
Sept. 22: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Harless Recreation Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert
Sept. 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Ave., Chapmanville
Sept. 27: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Oceana Library, 1519 Cook Parkway, Oceana
Sept. 28: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
Sept. 29: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Hot Cup Coffee Shop, 201 Stratton St., Logan
For more information, call 304-993-9106.