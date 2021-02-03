CHARLESTON — A representative from the attorney general’s office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events.
- Feb. 4: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chamber of the Two Virginias, 618 Bland St., Bluefield.
- Feb. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Bradshaw Town Hall, Buchanan Avenue, Bradshaw.
- Feb. 11: 10 a.m. to noon — Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, 74 E. Second Ave., Williamson.
- Feb. 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville.
- Feb. 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 McDonald Ave., Man.
- Feb. 22: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Harless Recreational Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert.
- Feb. 24: 11 a.m. to noon — Pineville Public Library, 155 Park St., Pineville.
- Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville.
For more information, call Lovern at 304-993-9106.