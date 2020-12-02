CHARLESTON — A representative from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with southern West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Dec. 3: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Boone County Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison
- Dec. 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — M&R Restaurant, 7520 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- Dec. 9: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Harless Recreational Center, 2020 Larry Harless Drive, Gilbert
- Dec. 17: 10 a.m. to noon — Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, 74 East 2nd Ave., Williamson
- Dec. 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Gatti’s, 201 George Kostas Drive, Logan
For more information, call Lovern at 304-993-9106.