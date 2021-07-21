HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt toured the Huntington City Mission late last week to see how it benefits from a program aimed at encouraging local farmers to donate fresh food to food banks.
With just a handful of farmers taking advantage of the state Farm to Foodbank tax credit, the mission is just one of a few food banks benefiting from the program. Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, invited Leonhardt to visit to see a success story he can share with other farmers across the state to encourage them to participate.
Enacted in 2017, the tax credit returns 30% of the cost of the donation of edible agricultural products to producers. The percentage was raised to 30% in 2019, and both Lovejoy and Leonhardt said they are in favor of raising that even more to further incentivize use of the credit.
The state legislature has allocated $200,000 for the credit, and Lovejoy said only 10% of the money is being utilized.
While the credit could be changed, the law also needs other tweaks Lovejoy and Leonhardt hope to work together to get passed. Mainly, changing the taxpayer cap. The federal tax changes under the Trump administration have made it so fewer people are itemizing, including smaller farmers. Lovejoy said there are people who are donating but are unable to receive the credit because they can’t itemize their deductions.
The pair also want to work to strengthen the Fresh Food Act, which requires all state-funded institutions to source at least 5% of their fresh produce, meat and poultry from West Virginia farmers.
“Some people think it’s expensive, but we really have to figure it out,” Leonhardt said. “They think they are paying more from a local farmer than off a big high volume distributer, but if the quality of the food is better, the health outcomes are better. It doesn’t happen in a month, but in five to 10 years down the road, you see the savings for the government in health care costs.”
He said anything that adds to the market for farmers is good policy. He said nothing improves the health of the people, the economy and the environment like local agriculture.
The newly formed House of Delegates food insecurity workgroup, led by Lovejoy and Del. Larry Pack, R-Kanwaha, will work on the Fresh Food Act and the Farm to Foodbank tax credit.