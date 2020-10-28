Eight-year-old Evan Walls of Alum Creek couldn’t believe it. One moment the bear was there, and the next moment it was gone.
It wasn’t how Evan had hoped to spend Oct. 3, the opening day of West Virginia’s third early firearm season. The third-grader had hoped to go hunting with Dorris Walls, his grandfather, shoot one of the bears he’d seen earlier in the fall, and live happily ever after.
That dream evaporated as soon as the youngster pulled the trigger of his rifle. The bear jumped and vanished into a thick morning fog.
Evan didn’t despair, though. He was no stranger to big-game hunting, and he knew that it sometimes took a little searching to find a downed animal. After a prudent wait, he and Dorris started looking.
They walked to last place they’d seen the bear and examined the ground carefully. They expected to find hair or blood, but they didn’t find anything. They kept looking.
“I thought the bear had taken off diagonally from where it was when I shot, and Papaw thought it ran off straight away from us,” Evan said. “We looked, but we couldn’t find it. I called my dad to come and help us search.”
His dad, John Walls, at first thought his son was joking. Once Evan convinced him that he’d seen and shot at a bear, John was pleased but not terribly surprised.
“I’d been up into that field, and I’d seen where bears had dug up four yellowjacket nests,” John recalled. “I knew there were bears in that field, so I knew they had a good chance of seeing one.”
John had also found evidence that a sow bear had broken some tree limbs to shake down food for her cubs. And earlier in the fall, when cooking out, they had seen bears coming into the field to check out the aromas coming from the grill.
When John arrived at the foggy field near the Kanawha-Boone county line, he wasn’t sure Evan’s shot had hit the bear. It didn’t take him long to learn it had.
“Dad pointed to the edge of the field and said, ‘What’s that black lump over there?’ ” Evan said. “Sure enough, it was the bear.”
Evan and Dorris had been looking in the wrong direction. Instead of running away from the tree stand, the bear had instead run toward it at an oblique angle. It barely went 30 yards before it piled up, but the fog cloaked its flight and subsequent demise.
An examination of the bear’s carcass revealed that the bullet hit it squarely in the heart.
“Dad said the bear was dead as soon as it was shot, and only ran because of instinct,” Evan said. “It didn’t go far before it went down.”
They also discovered why they didn’t find a blood trail. The shot struck the bear, a 212-pound boar, in a particularly fatty area. The fat closed around the wound and immediately stanched the bleeding.
Evan had killed deer before, but this was his first bear. He couldn’t help but rub his dad’s nose in it.
“Dad had gotten a squirrel that morning,” he said. “I told him we should get a picture of him holding his squirrel up beside the bear.”
Taxidermy is expensive. Rather than having a bearskin rug made from the animal’s pelt, or a shoulder mount for the wall, Evan and John opted to have the hide tanned and mount the bear’s bare skull European-style.
“I’ve already eaten some of the meat, too,” Evan said. “It was good!”
Most third-graders would have been content to let it go at that, but bagging the bear turned out to be only the beginning of Evan’s October adventures. On Oct. 17, he took an eight-point buck with a crossbow.
And he might not be finished yet. West Virginia’s firearm seasons for buck and antlerless seasons lie ahead, and Evan plans to be out there. And why not? He seems to be on a bit of a roll.