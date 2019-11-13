CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power Company (APCo) and Wheeling Power Company have submitted a feasibility study to the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council pursuant to West Virginia Code Sec. 31G-4-5 of a proposed project in portions of Logan and Mingo counties, which are within APCo’s West Virginia electric service territory.
The feasibility study is available for review on the council’s website at https://broadband.wv.gov.
In its consideration of the feasibility study, the council is obligated to identify one or more last-mile broadband internet providers that may lease the middle-mile broadband internet capacity created by the proposed project pursuant to lease terms and conditions set by the council.
The council will consider the feasibility study and any public comments upon that study at its 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston in the First Floor Conference Room No. 124 in Building 3.
The council is required to take final action on the feasibility study no later than Dec. 23, 2019.
The council will consider comments on the feasibility study that are submitted by email to WVBroadbandCouncil@wv.gov, and those mailed and received prior to Nov. 14 to the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, West Virginia Department of Commerce, at Building 3, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.
