WILLIAMSON — Executive Director Lesha Johnson with the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority requested two letters in support to the Mingo County Commission on behalf of American Electric Power for the purpose of a Grid Resiliency and Innovation Partnerships Program grant from the United States Department of Energy.
AEP reached out to MCRA for support.
Johnson made the request to the MCC, which was sustained by MCC, explaining that GRIP is part of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill meted out by DOE to utility companies, like AEP, for the purpose of, according to DOE, “enhance grid flexibility and improve the resilience of the power system against growing threats of extreme weather and climate change,” according to the DOE website.
DOE’s federally funded grant opportunity allotted $10.5 billion dollars to utility companies, like AEP.
AEP is competing with other utility companies, across the United States, for this funding. MCRA asked for two separate letters of support.
The initial request was for support for an “Advance Distribution Management” system — defined by DOE, as “[a]n advanced distribution management system… the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. . . [a]n ADMS includes functions that automates outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid.”
Or, according to Johnson, to “actually improve storm response.”
The second letter in support to the MCC, by Johnson, was for the Distribution of Automation — defined by DOE as, “digital sensors and switches with advanced control and communication technologies to automate feeder switching; voltage and equipment health monitoring; and outage, voltage, and reactive power management. . . Automation can improve the speed, cost, and accuracy of these key distribution functions to deliver reliability improvements and cost savings to customers.”
Commissioner, Diann Hannah, after Johnson’s request, immediately moved the MCC to sign the letter of support.
In a unanimous vote, the two letters were endorsed by the commission along with the redevelopment authority.
