FRANKFORT, Ky. — All adults living or working in Kentucky are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Nov. 17.
The Democratic governor signed an executive order that allows those 18 years old and older to get a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months,” Beshear said.
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dipped below 7,000 on Monday while the cumulative percent positivity rate continues to grow, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
As of Monday there were 289,524 total COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, with 6,996 of those currently active — 279 fewer than Friday. Of those cases, 557 were reported Monday.
COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia totaled 4,757 on Monday, with 32 of those reported overnight.
The daily percent positivity hit 11.36% on Monday, the highest it has been since Oct. 10. Simultaneously, the cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — continues to inch up, hitting 6.19% over the weekend, the highest it’s been since COVID-19 tests began to be administered.
Per the dashboard, 539 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday, 28 more people than Friday, a potential sign that the current outbreak is growing instead of shrinking. Of those patients, 179 are in an intensive care unit while 99 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 76% of those in the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increases to 85% for people in an intensive care unit and 86% for those on a ventilator.
About 49.8% of eligible residents in the state — 846,310 which is 1,939 more than Friday — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 143,989 — or nearly 8.5% of eligible residents — report being partially vaccinated
Of people 18 and older who are fully vaccinated, 55,924 have received a booster dose as of Monday, equating to about 6.6%.
Mingo County was still listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 11.24%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) reports that Mingo County had 141 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 3,369 cases of COVID-19, with 84 deaths.
Mingo County remains the state’s least vaccinated county, with only 34.2% of the population, or 8,021 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 59.7% of their population — 19,110 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine. The state average is 59%.