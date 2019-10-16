WILLIAMSON — The Mingo Adult Learning Center is currently accepting students for the fall term.
Located on the Williamson Campus of Southern WV Community and Technical College, the center provides instruction and testing for those interested in earning their high school equivalency diploma, as well as a variety of educational services.
Instruction is provided by West Virginia certified teachers, and all classes, materials and testing are free of charge. Distance Learning opportunities are an option for those who are physically unable to attend the classes.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call Joshua May at 304-235-2022 or email mingoabe@gmail.com.