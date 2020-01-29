CHARLESTON — A bill to bring West Virginia’s voter laws into compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act became the first completed legislation of the session Friday with the House of Delegates’ passage.
Senate Bill 94 permits those with physical disabilities who qualify for absentee voting to vote by electronic means.
Assuming the governor does not veto the bill, passage of the legislation means those with physical disabilities will be able to join members of the military and other qualified overseas citizens in voting on the mobile app Voatz during the 2020 elections.
Deployed members of the military and overseas citizens from 24 of West Virginia’s 55 counties made history by using the Voatz Inc. app during the November 2018 election.
The app utilizes biometric identity verification and blockchain technology to offer voters a secure option to vote.
West Virginia was the first state to use the mobile voting technology, paid for by a philanthropist. A county in Utah and the city of Denver, Colorado, have since adopted the technology for local elections.
By opening the technology up for those with physical disabilities, the state will afford the right to vote in privacy to all citizens. Currently, many with disabilities, like blindness, for example, must have another person fill their ballot out for them.
Del. Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, who is visually impaired, said he was proud to be a part of passing the bill Friday. He said the bill pushes away ableism and moves West Virginia forward.
The state needed to amend its voter law after a federal court ruled Maryland’s voter law, which was nearly identical to West Virginia’s, was not in compliance with the ADA.